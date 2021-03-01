In photos: 1 month after coup in Myanmar

The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in a coup on Feb. 1.
Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 8, 2021. In the month since the Feb. 1 coup, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades.
Thida Hnin cries during the funeral of her husband at Thet Naing Win at Kyarnikan cemetery in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 23, 2021. Thet Naing Win was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during an anti-coup protest on Feb. 20.
