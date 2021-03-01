Daily Sabah logo

In photos: 1 month after coup in Myanmar

by Agencies Mar 01, 2021 12:02 pm +03 +03:00

The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in a coup on Feb. 1.

Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 8, 2021. In the month since the Feb. 1 coup, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades.

(AP Photo)

A protester shows bullets, shotgun shells and rubber bullets used by security forces during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Protesters defend themselves with makeshift shields during clashes with riot police, Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021.

Flowers are placed on the body of a dead protester amid protests against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021.

(Dawei Watch/via Reuters)

A police truck sprays water at a crowd of protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A protester washes his face after riot police fired tear gas, Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An anti-coup protester watches through a shield after police blocked a march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A barricade blocks a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Thida Hnin cries during the funeral of her husband at Thet Naing Win at Kyarnikan cemetery in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 23, 2021. Thet Naing Win was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during an anti-coup protest on Feb. 20.

(AP Photo)

Protesters shout slogans as police arrive during a protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Demonstrators with placards lie on the railway tracks in an attempt to disrupt train service during a protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Flowers are seen placed at a memorial site where a man was shot dead the previous day while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Engineers hold posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they stage an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Mandalay University graduates hold posters of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, a young woman shot by police on Feb. 9 in Naypyitaw, during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Police take a man into custody during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters face a row of riot police in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters raise their hands with clenched fists during a rally near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Protesters flashing three-fingered salutes and holding up a crossed-out photo of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing face rows of riot police in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

State Administrative Council Chairperson and Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing makes a televised statement, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

