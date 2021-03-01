In photos: 1 month after coup in Myanmar

The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in a coup on Feb. 1.

Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 8, 2021. In the month since the Feb. 1 coup, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades.

(AP Photo)