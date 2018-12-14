Art Maker Lab introduces children to art, science

Istanbul Modern is facilitating the realization of a learning center designed for children and young people with the support of the Istanbul Development Agency (İSTKA). Organized at the temporary space of Istanbul Modern in Beyoğlu district, Art Maker Lab offers an opportunity for children and youth to produce art using new technology.

The Art Maker Lab Learning Center, a speciallyequipped space in the museum, draws attention to the bond between the fields of art and technology. The center, which will open on Dec. 18, aims to give perspective to innovative and creative children about the use of technology in their art.

Designed and applied for children and young people between the ages of 7 and 15, the Art Maker Lab Learning Center focuses on artwork, art production, creativity and exploration.

Children will meet artists, software developers, designers, engineers and experts from different occupational groups during the educational programs, which explore new technologies and forms of artistic production, the changing role of the artist and the impact of technological tools on the process of art throughout the ages.

Reaching 23,000 children

Istanbul Modern General Director Levent Çalıkoğlu explained that the Art Maker Lab Learning Center, which has been allotted its own space in the museum, will introduce technology to children as a tool to develop creativity and the imagination. Çalıkoğlu said: "This center, which was designed with special technological equipment based on the basis of art education, will serve children and youth free of charge. We aim to reach 23,000 children and youth between the ages of seven and 15 in the project."

Two programs

The Art Maker Lab Learning Center's education program includes two different educational events: "Can Robots Make Art?" and "Art Maker Lab Meet-up Events." The program will be organized every day except Mondays for school groups and on the weekends for individual participants. It is free of charge, but reservations are required to participate.

Can robots make art?

Developed from the designs and proposals of Bager Akbay, who integrates art and technology in his work, the "Can Robots Make Art?" educational activity consists of five different experiential spaces: Incidental Art, Snapshot, Me All of a Sudden, The Expanding Game Platform and The Magical Book. In these areas of practice, children discover the relationship between art and technology.

Art Maker Lab Meet-up Events

The "Art Maker Lab Meet-up Events" aim to introduce children to architects, engineers, designers, artists and scientists. These events begin with a short talk and continue with the program's workshops, which aim to create a connection between art and technology under the guidance of the program coordinator.

The first Art Maker Lab Meet-up Event will be organized with the participation of Bager Akbay, a consultant for the "Can Robots Make Art?" program, on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m.