Top 10 historical places to visit in Istanbul

Hagia Sophia

Hagia Sophia was originally built as a church during Byzantine times. In 1453, upon the conquest of what was formerly known as Constantinople by Sultan Mehmed the Conquerer, the church was transformed into a mosque.

It has seen many restorations and repairs in the time since. Two prominent Ottoman figures, architect Mimar Sinan and calligrapher Kazasker Mustafa Izzet, performed remarkable work on the site which, after it was turned into a museum, was quickly added to the UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites. In 2020, it was converted into a mosque.