Exhibit to portray women through women's eyes

Organized with the collaboration of the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Department of Culture and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the international "Once per Annum" exhibition will open at Taksim Cumhuriyet Art Gallery (Maksem) on Dec. 29 with the theme "State-Body-Mind."

In the exhibition, 95 artworks of different fields, such as photography, painting and installation, created by 37 women artists from 12 countries will take place. The artists participate from the U.K. Austria, Russia, the United States, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Malesia, Slovenia and Iran. The exhibition is aimed to give an opportunity for art productions, in which women talk to women, and a perspective on woman's places and problems in society will be presented.

The opening ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. with the participation of the exhibition's artists. IBB Mayor Mevlüt Uysal, IBB Department of Culture President Rıdvan Duran, KADEM President Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu and Vice President Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar will also attend the ceremony.

Conversation with artists

After the ceremony, art lovers can attend a conversation that will be held at the Marmara Hotel at 6 p.m. At this conversation, Mehwish Iqbal, Soraya Syed, Chun Hua Catherine Dong, Sharina Shahrin, Xin-Xin and Sanglim Han are among the artists whose works are on display at the exhibition and who will meet participants.

Women's place in art world to be discussed

Within the context of the exhibition, which can be visited until Jan. 30, two events will also be held on different dates. After the opening ceremony and artists meeting on Dec. 29, the first event will be organized on Jan. 5. A conversation where Hülya Yazıcı, Aleksandra Farazin, Tülay Gökçimen, Belkıs Bayrak and Ayşe Kayacı will attend as speakers will start at Atatürk Library at 2 p.m. The last event of the exhibition is the panel titled "Women's Place in the Art World." The panel, which will meet people at Atatürk Library on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m., will be comprised of two sessions. In the first session, Medeniyet University Academic Member Yaylagül Ceran Karataş, sociologist Nurhayat Kızılkan, philosopher İsmail Doğu and Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Academic Member Hülya Küpçüoğlu will be speakers. The second session features Istanbul University Academic Member Ayşe Taşkent, art historian İzzet Umut Çelik and miniature artist Dilek Deveci as speakers.

About State,Body, Mind

"State-Body-Mind" is an international interactive exhibition which occurred with collective feelings. The project was started to question the perception on women and to make people question it. The exhibition, which is planned to be presented with a different theme every year, contains interdisciplinary productions including video, photographs, painting, music and installation. It aims to develop a multiple perspective on women's issues. The exhibition is curated by KADEM Culture Art Commission President Hülya Yazıcı.