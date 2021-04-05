Museum Of Egyptian Civilization opens ahead of mummy exhibition

The new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization opened its doors ahead of launching the display of 22 royal mummies that were transported to the museum after The Pharaohs' Golden Parade, a multimillion-dollar spectacle, which saw a convoy of mummies moved in specially designed vehicles through the streets of Cairo from the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square to their new home at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC).
A statue is displayed in the museum during its official opening, April 4, 2021.
