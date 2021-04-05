Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Museum Of Egyptian Civilization opens ahead of mummy exhibition

by Getty Images Apr 05, 2021 11:43 am +03 +03:00

The new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization opened its doors ahead of launching the display of 22 royal mummies that were transported to the museum after The Pharaohs' Golden Parade, a multimillion-dollar spectacle, which saw a convoy of mummies moved in specially designed vehicles through the streets of Cairo from the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square to their new home at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC).

A statue is displayed in the museum during its official opening, April 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The mummies will go on display for the public on April 18, 2021.

Visitors have a look at a statue at the museum.

(Getty Images)

Visitors inspect a statue depicting an ox in the museum in the Fustat district of Old Cairo.

(Getty Images)

Human remains are displayed alongside other artifacts at the museum.

(Getty Images)

A visitor takes photos of an Egyptian-made Kiswa of the Kaaba.

(Getty Images)

Ancient jewelry displayed at Egypt's new National Museum.

(Getty Images)

Tourists pose in front of a couple of statues in the museum.

(Getty Images)

The old key of the Kaaba displayed at the museum, April 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A visitor poses in front of a giant mosaic.

(Getty Images)

A Pharaonic seat is inspected by a visitor during the opening day of the museum.

(Getty Images)

Statues of Pharaonic Gods Horus and Khnum at the museum.

(Getty Images)

Visitors view a variety of pharaonic artifacts on display at the museum.

(Getty Images)

Traditional clothing is displayed on mannequins at the museum.

(Getty Images)

A row of statues on display at the museum, April 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A visitors looks at the pharaonic artifacts displayed in the newly opened museum.

(Getty Images)

An outside view of the Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

(Getty Images)

Ancient boat models on display during the opening day of the new museum in Cairo.

(Getty Images)

A statue of Tutankhamun displayed at the museum, Cairo, Egypt, April 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.