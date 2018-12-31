Adana State Theater to stage six plays in January

The Adana State Theater will stage six plays, including one for children, in January. The play "Yarınlara Geç Kalmadan" ("Without Being Late for Tomorrow"), which is part of a social responsibility project, will be staged at the Hacı Ömer Sabancı Cultural Center from Jan. 2 to Jan. 12. The theater will also stage William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," produced by the Istanbul State Theater. Directed by Işıl Kasapoğlu and starring Bülent Emin Yarar, the play will hit the Hacı Ömer Sabancı Cultural Center stage between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. It will be performed on Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Written by Tuncer Cücenoğlu and directed by Tomris Çetiner, "Kadın Sığınağı" ("Women's Shelter") will be staged from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2.

Children's play "Don Quixote" will be on stage on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m.

Adana State Theater will perform John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" in capital Ankara from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, followed by "Yolcular" ("Passengers") in Elazığ from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, and in Malatya between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.