Eruptions, demonstrations and sorrow: Top pictures of the week

Turkish soldiers carry the coffins and the portraits of Turkish soldiers killed the day before in a helicopter crash in Bitlis, during the funeral ceremony at The Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque, in Ankara, Turkey, March 5, 2021.
A rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirl reacts after arriving in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria, March 3, 2021.
Nancy van der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardaş at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, Feb 26, 2021.
Protesters stand next to burning tires blocking a main road during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, March 3, 2021. A new wave of protests began on Tuesday after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market, raising fears that the deterioration will only get worse. Prices have skyrocketed in recent months.
Protesters lie on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Among them, Angel (bottom L), 19, also known as Kyal Sin, took cover before she was shot in the head.
A demonstrator holds up a Senegalese flag during protests against the arrest of opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. Days of violent protests in Senegal have killed at least one person, local reports say, as youths take to the streets nationwide in support of the main opposition leader who was detained Wednesday.
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia, March 2, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.