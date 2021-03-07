Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Eruptions, demonstrations and sorrow: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies Mar 07, 2021 11:29 am +03 +03:00

Turkish soldiers carry the coffins and the portraits of Turkish soldiers killed the day before in a helicopter crash in Bitlis, during the funeral ceremony at The Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque, in Ankara, Turkey, March 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirl reacts after arriving in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria, March 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Nancy van der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardaş at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, Feb 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man feeds seagulls in Turkey's western province Tekirdağ as the sun dawns, March 5, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Protesters stand next to burning tires blocking a main road during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, March 3, 2021. A new wave of protests began on Tuesday after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market, raising fears that the deterioration will only get worse. Prices have skyrocketed in recent months.

(AP Photo)

Protesters lie on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Among them, Angel (bottom L), 19, also known as Kyal Sin, took cover before she was shot in the head.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator holds up a Senegalese flag during protests against the arrest of opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. Days of violent protests in Senegal have killed at least one person, local reports say, as youths take to the streets nationwide in support of the main opposition leader who was detained Wednesday.

(AP Photo)

COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, Brazil, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, March 4, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman dips her feet in the sea before a curfew at Marseille's Plage des Catalans, southern France, Feb. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A competitor prepares to throw a javelin toward an opponent during the Turkish Javelin Throw League friendly Jereed game between Uzmanlar Sports Club and Dadaş Sports Club, in Erzurum, Turkey, March 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia, March 2, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters)

Fourth and fifth grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., March 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A hiker travels up the Greenleaf Trail amid snow-covered trees on his way to the summit of 5,249-foot (1,600-meter) Mount Lafayette, in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, U.S., March 4, 2021.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.