Penthouse apartment turns into artwork for first time in Turkey

Sevincy, a well-known name in the Turkish contemporary art scene, have started to design a penthouse apartment as a functional work of art, under the name of "42 Maslak Dream Penthouse."

The project brings a prestigious Artist-in-Residence program to 42 Maslak. As part of the project, sponsored by Filli Boya, the artist created some striking work on the floor using epoxy paints. The "42 Maslak Dream Penthouse" project, promising a life beyond limits at the peak of Istanbul, draws attention with some stunning views of the city. It brings the Artist-in-Residence concept, which is very efficient in terms of the evolution of creative and innovative ideas, for the first time to Turkey.

Once completed, Sevincy's artwork will create the feeling of living space on a giant water surface. "I have tried to reflect the clarity and elegance of the water in this work, which reflects everything on it and where people feel an extraordinary connection with the floor. You will not even want to step on the work; you will want to touch it or lie down," she said.

The art project will be completed and opened for public in February 2019.