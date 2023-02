The devastating twin earthquakes in Türkiye, dubbed the "disaster of the century," created many rifts and valleys – one of which is a 50-meter-deep valley in an olive grove in Hatay, another are rifts on the banks of the river that was the main water supply to where civilization began, the Euphrates.

A huge rift was formed due to the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes in the Altınözü district of Hatay, southeastern Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2023.

AA