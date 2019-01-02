Striking bestseller on Istanbul stage as theater play

Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) will present the terrifying and touching "first love" story "Let the Right One In" on Feb. 5, 2019.

"Let the Right One In," a stage adaptation of the bestselling novel with a screenplay by Ajvide Lindqvist, will open its doors through the collaboration of Zorlu PSM and DOT. Adapted for the stage for the first time by Jack Thorne in London's Royal Court Theater, the play attracted the attention of audiences and critics and will be performed for theater lovers in the new season as a Zorlu PSM production directed by Murat Daltaban.

"Let the Right One In" tells the story of two children, Oskar and Elias, who carry the weight of being outsiders in different ways. Oskar is trying to deal with bullying. Elias has moved in next door to Oskar, who is trapped in a mysterious and eternal life, being the same age for years. The play presents the terrifying yet touching story of first love in a suburban neighborhood that has been overshadowed by a spate of mysterious child murders and combines the talent of Atakan Akarsu, Begüm Akkaya, Selçuk Borak, Baran Can Eraslan, Uygar Özçelik, Meriç Rakalar, Şirin Kılavuz Sevinç, Tan Temel and Umutcan Ütebay.