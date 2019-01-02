Works of 87 contemporary ceramic artists at İzmir Gallery

Contributing to the cultural and artistic life of İzmir, the Kazım Türker Art Gallery, which opened last year in the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dokuz Eylül University, is hosting an international exhibition. A selection consisting of the works of 87 contemporary ceramic artists from five continents can be viewed until Feb. 22, 2019.

The work of artists who attended symposiums and colloquia, which has been organized by the Department of Ceramic and Glass Design of the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dokuz Eylül University since 1997, was turned into a meaningful exhibition. A collection of work by 87 contemporary ceramic artists from five continents can be visited at Kazım Türker Art Gallery located in the Fine Arts Faculty of the university.

The exhibition "Outstanding Artists of Contemporary Ceramic Art" includes works by internationally renowned artists such as Sadi Diren, Mihailo Lazarov, Hamiye Colakoglu, Sevim Chisel, Peteris Martinsons, Vilma Villaverde and Satoru Hoshino. The exhibition is curated by Halil Yoleri, Candan Güngör and Temel Köseler. Works, such as ceramic sculpture, installations and wall ceramics, are set to be included in the event.