Istanbul museum offers art for children on semester break

Sabancı University's Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) will hold a number of workshops for children during the upcoming semester break, between Jan. 22 and Feb. 1.

The workshops, covering a wide range of subjects like astronomy, cinema and pantomime, look to transform the learning process into a joyful experience for children between the ages of 7 and 11. The pantomime workshop will be held by pantomime artist Selen Lumiere. Kids here will learn the art of pantomime and develop their physical and cognitive abilities.

In the workshop "Sahnem Duvar Olursa" (When the Wall is My Stage), children would first write a story through the use of effective questioning techniques and then design their own storyboards by illustrating the statements in their stories. The astronomy workshop will be facilitated by astronomer İsmet Doğukan. It will focus on the basics of astronomy and help children develop imagination and creativity.

The workshop "Zoetrope Tasarımcıları" (Zoetrope Designers) will present a zoetrope, the motion machine developed in the 1800s. Children will explore this early device that laid the foundations of modern cinematic technology.

The "Sayfalar Hareketleniyor" (Stirring Pages) workshop will give children the opportunity to learn about animation, design and animation techniques.

In the workshop "Hayal-Et Görüntüler" (Imagine-Ary Views), children will have the chance to see images they create in a suspended position. A special pyramid will be used to project paintings by the children in the air.