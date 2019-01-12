Must-see works to premiere at State Opera and Ballet stage

The General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet (DOB) will present premieres of many works, including "The Funtime of the Opera," "Ayşe," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Yunus Emre," "Dönülmez Akşamın Ufku" ("Horizon of the Irreversible Night") and "Hisseli Harikalar Kumpanyası" ("Shared Miracles Company") in the new year.

DOB General Director Murat Karahan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have prepared a busy program for art lovers in the new year and given significant importance to give a place to local works along with classics.

Reporting that many works will have their Turkey and world premieres on stages in Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir, Antalya and Samsun provinces, Karahan noted that the first production that they will bring would be "The Funtime of the Opera," which will be staged at the Ankara Devlet Opera and Ballet (ADOB).

Karahan highlighted that they will keep up with the season even if they open a month late due to renovations in the capital Ankara and indicated that "Troy," which started the season, received a standing ovation.

The director said that "The Funtime of the Opera," which premieres this month, was prepared by conductor and composer Musa Göçmen. Since it is a stage show that tells of the fun aspect of opera, Karahan believes that the work will be appreciated by people in the capital.

He announced that they would perform Muhlis Sabahaddin Ezgi's operetta "Ayşe" for the first time on the DOB stage at the end of this month, stressing that they have prepared a special concert for Valentine's Day in February. Previously, DOB performed "Turandot," the ageless work by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, at the International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival.

Karahan noted that they will present this masterpiece in Ankara in March and added, "While the ‘Romeo and Juliet' ballet will premiere in April, the musical ‘Fiddler on the Roof' will be presented for the first time in May."

He indicated that they would present "Troy," a blockbuster that combines ballet and opera, to more spectators by bringing it to opera and ballet festivals in both Aspendos and Istanbul after performing "Turandot" in the capital.

‘Hİsselİ Harİkalar Kumpanyası'

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will present "Don Quixote" as the first premiere of the year on Jan. 19. DOB, which will bring the opera "Yunus Emre" to Istanbulites, will perform a modern dance show, "Dönülmez Akşamın Ufkundayım," in March and the opera "Aleko" in April.

"Kırmızı Çiçeğin Rüyası" ("Dream of the Red Flower") and "İspanyol Renkleri" ("Spanish Colors") will premiere with performances by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet. The Antalya State Opera and Ballet will present "Scheherazade" to art lovers for the first time.

One of the great surprises of the season will be the popular musical "Hisseli Harikalar Kumpanyası," which be staged by the Samsun State Opera and Ballet.