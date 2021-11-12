Daily Sabah logo

© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Thousands of migrants stuck on Belarus-Poland border

by agencies Nov 12, 2021 9:27 am +03 +03:00

Thousands of irregular migrants are facing desperate conditions as they continue waiting at the Polish-Belarusian border, hoping to cross onto EU soil.

Irregular migrants continue to wait at the Polish-Belarusian border in Belarus, Nov. 11, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Polish soldiers during the team meeting at the Poland-Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, Nov. 11, 2021.

(MON/Handout via Reuters)

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 11, 2021.

(Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Migrants sit by the fire near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 11, 2021.

(Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Irregular migrants sit around a fire as they continue to wait at the Polish-Belarusian border, Nov. 11, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Migrants are seen behind barbed wire on the Belarus-Polish border in Kuznica, Poland, Nov. 9, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Irregular migrants camp at the Polish-Belarusian border in Belarus, Nov. 11, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Migrants gather to receive humanitarian aid near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 11, 2021.

(Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

The photographer holds his smartphone that shows an alert from Polish authorities meant for migrants seeking to cross over from Belarus near Hajnowka, Poland, Nov. 11, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A bus belonging to the initiatives Seebrücke Deutschland and LeaveNoOneBehind stands at a checkpoint near the Kuznica border crossing on the border between Poland and Belarus, Nov. 7, 2021. The activists had initially delivered aid supplies and then planned to take migrants to Germany on their way back. However, the Federal Interior Ministry pointed out that the latter could have criminal consequences.

(Getty Images)

Polish border army units stand guard as migrants gather near the Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border in Kuznica, Poland, Nov. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A view shows migrants along the Belarus-Poland border, following the ongoing situation along the border that focuses on the migrants camped near the Kuznica border crossing.

(Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Polish police guard the border fence on the Poland/Belarus border in this photograph released by the police, near Kuznica, Poland, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Policja Podlaska/Handout via Reuters)

A child from a group of migrants looks through a window of a vehicle in a forest near the Polish-Belarusian border outside Narewka, Poland, Nov. 9, 2021. A group of migrants was guided out of the forest by Polish border guards and taken to a detention center.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants receive humanitarian aid delivered by members of the Belarusian Red Cross Society and the Belarusian Council of the Republic near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Hundreds of migrants camp at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, Nov. 10, 2021.

(MON/Handout via Reuters)

Youssef Atallah, a migrant from Syria, who says he was beaten by the Belarusian border guards, stands in the center for migrants in Bialystok, Poland, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Belongings of migrants are pictured in the forest after they left temporary night camp during migrant crisis on Belarusian-Polish border near Hajnowka, Poland, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants in a camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 11, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Migrants gather firewood near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Polish service members are seen through a barbed wire fence as hundreds of migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

