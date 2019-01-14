Art Maker Lab Learning Center hosts children, young people

Supported by Istanbul Modern's Istanbul Development Agency (ISTKA), the Art Maker Lab Learning Center was launched with the participation of public and local governments. The learning center created in a temporary space at the museum in Beyoğlu offers children and young people the opportunity to produce art with new technologies.

The Art Maker Lab, which enables children and young people to use special equipment in İstanbul Modern, connects art field with technology. In Art Maker Lab training programs, which direct the use of technology to creative artistic experiences to improve productivity, children meet experts in various professionals, such as artists, developers, designers and engineers.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Istanbul Modern General Director Levent Çalıkoğlu emphasized that the project offers an interdisciplinary model of art education to increase the capabilities of children and youth in creativity and innovation. Çalıkoğlu said: "Art Maker Lab is one of the few international innovative examples like the workshop areas in the British Museum in England, the Tate Britain Museum, the Aros Art Museum in Denmark and the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art in Finland. We will bring more than 23,000 children and young people to the Art Maker Lab, which we believe will inspire projects that can be produced by adding a different dimension to technology-based art education practices in museums."

Two programs

The Art Maker Lab Learning Center's education program includes two different educational events: Can Robots Make Art? and Art Maker Lab Meet-up Events. The program takes place every day except Mondays for school groups and on the weekends for individual participants. It is free of charge, but reservations are required.

Can robots make art?

Developed from the designs and proposals of Bager Akbay, who integrates art and technology in his work, Can Robots Make Art? has five different experiential spaces: Incidental Art, Snapshot, Me All of a Sudden, The Expanding Game Platform and The Magical Book. In these areas, children discover the relationship between art and technology.

Art Maker Lab Meet-up Events

Art Maker Lab Meet-up Events introduce children to architects, engineers, designers, artists and scientists. These events begin with a short talk and continue with workshops to create a connection between art and technology under the guidance of the program coordinator.

Bager Akbay, a consultant for the Can Robots Make Art? program, will participate in the first Art Maker Lab Meet-up Event on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m.