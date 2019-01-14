Children to color semester holiday with various events in Antalya

Children will color their semester holiday with the workshops offered by the Antalya Culture and Arts center this year. Here are the events that will be held at the center.

Swing dance workshop

The swing dance workshop is in service for children aged between 10 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27. This semester workshop, designed for energetic children, develops the rhythm feelings and communication and coordination skills of children through dancing, jumping and having fun.

While having a good time with their friends, they discover their own potential and come to know their body. The workshop, which will take place in the first week of the semester, consists of five lessons, with each lasting 1.5 hours per day. The participation fee is TL 200 ($36). The workshop will be supervised by Gökçe Hekim and Yalın Afşar Kılınç.

Gökçe Hekim discovered Lindy Hop in 2012 while serving as an architect in Istanbul. In 2013, she started giving lessons. In 2017, she undertook the organization and coordination of Istanbul Lindy Hoppers, where she is one of the master teachers, and she devoted all of her time to swing dances.

In this process, she participated in many national and international festivals and achieved success in competitions. Hekim, who gives Lindy Hop, solo jazz and tap dancing lessons, moved to Antalya in December 2018 and laid the foundations of a swing dance community in the city.

Yalın Afşar Kılınç, who met with Lindy Hop during a theater play, took short-term courses in Ankara and Ireland where he took first steps toward Lindy Hop. In October 2015, he started taking regular classes at Istanbul Lindy Hoppers. He continues to improve himself by participating in Lindy Hop and solo jazz workshops and competitions both in Turkey and abroad.

The Future Is Ours

This natural and cultural heritage awareness workshop has been designed to raise awareness about the natural and cultural values of the environment in which our children, representing our future, live and will live. It carries these values beyond being the topics of history and geography courses which children are supposed to pass at schools. Acquiring awareness and shouldering responsibility about the environment, which is one of the determinants of being a modern individual, at an early age, guarantees a livable environment for the future.

The six-day workshop, which will run from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, enables children to know the natural and cultural values of the city where they live through games and excursions, to become acquainted with basic concepts such as environment, culture, heritage and protection, to develop skills to question why good is good and why bad is bad in their surroundings and to learn what they can do as a responsible urban individual. Prepared in cooperation with the Antalya Cultural Heritage Association (ANKA), the program will take place with the contribution of archaeologists, historians and naturalists as well as trainers. The training activities at the Antalya Culture and Art workshop will be reinforced with visits to Kaleiçi, Karaalioğlu Public Park and Archaeology Museum. The participation fee is TL 200.

Children's yoga

Children's Yoga aims to teach children correct breathing in company with games and to protect their body elasticity through the use of yoga poses by using their imagination. Children learn how to act on their own and in groups in games, improve their self-confidence in works where there are no competition, winners and losers, and learn how to move by using their body. The content and dynamics of each session, with breathing exercises combined with music and dance, varies according to the age group involved. The children's yoga to be held at Antalya Culture and Arts will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3. Atakan Ürer will be presiding over the workshop. The one-hour course fee is TL 40.





Atakan Ürer will facilitate the Children's Yoga workshop at the Antalya Culture and Arts center.

Fairy tale workshop

At the fairy tale workshop, which aims to develop children's capability of expressing thoughts in different ways and to improve their abstraction skills, kids will take a magical journey to the world of fairy tales with the theatrical narrative of the story teller. Then they will get a chance to paint the things that they envisioned while listening to the tale.

Duygu Kıvırcık, the conductor of the workshop, continues her education at the Department of Child Development. After receiving a storytelling education at the Seiba International Storytelling Center, she organized fairy-tale workshops at nurseries, kindergartens and in various venues. The workshop will be held on Jan. 29, Jan. 31 and Feb. 2. The one-hour participation fee is TL 25. The program takes place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Poetry workshop

Aimed at making children become acquainted with literature in a more conscious way and enjoying it while improving their abstraction skills and aesthetic perception, the poetry workshop will take place under the direction of poet, writer and teacher Betül Tarıman. The workshop will be held on Jan. 30, Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 and is priced at TL 25 for each session.