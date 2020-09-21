Rare Mediterranean storm hits Greece's Ionian islands

A powerful, rare, tropical-like storm named Ianos, battered parts of central Greece and some of the western Ionian islands, as emergency workers rescued more than 600 people. This kind of storm is known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane) and hit western Greece on the weekend.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.