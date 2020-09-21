Daily Sabah logo

Rare Mediterranean storm hits Greece's Ionian islands

by DAILY SABAH Sep 21, 2020 11:09 am +03 +03:00

A man carries rocks after a storm hit the village of Assos.

A powerful, rare, tropical-like storm named Ianos, battered parts of central Greece and some of the western Ionian islands, as emergency workers rescued more than 600 people. This kind of storm is known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane) and hit western Greece on the weekend.

(AP Photo)

A wooden structure lies abandoned at a beach near the town of Amaliada.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks her dog near the town of Amaliada.

(Reuters Photo)

A man removes water from a restaurant near the town of Amaliada.

(Reuters Photo)

Yachts ran aground after a storm hit the village of Agia Efimia, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece.

(AP Photo)

A man stands next to the beach near the town of Amaliada.

(Reuters Photo)

Yachts at the local harbor lay destroyed by the storm in the village of Agia Efimia, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece.

(AP Photo)

Damaged power and telecommunication lines at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece.

(AP Photo)

Rocks cover the exterior of a tavern after a storm hit the village of Fiskardo, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece.

(AP Photo)

A street covered with rocks after the storm in the village of Assos, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece.

(AP Photo)

A general view of the beach near the town of Amaliada, as the storm hit western Greece, Sept. 18, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man carries restaurant chairs near the town of Amaliada.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk near the town of Amaliada, as the storm hit western Greece.

(Reuters Photo)

A man stands near the sea near the town of Amaliada as the storm hit the land.

(Reuters Photo)

Satellite image of storm Ianos near Greece, Sept. 17, 2020.

(Copernicus Sentinel Data/via Reuters)

