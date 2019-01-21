Pera Museum invites young and old to focus on concept of time

Prepared in parallel with periodical exhibitions, Pera Learning continues to hold workshops for young people and adults. The workshops, which are inspired by the exhibitions "Parajanov, with Sarkis" and "The Time Needs Changing," offer programs titled "Mini Hologram," "Imagination, The Light, Reel and Play!" for ages 13-17 and "Macrame Workshop," "Which Part of the time are you in? Art Therapy Workshop," "Time is Now: Philosophy Workshop," "The Sound of Time: Sound Workshop" and "Artist Workshop: Güneş Terkol" for age groups over 18, in addition to "Mosaic Time Monument" and "Rug Collage" offered for participants over 60. Having started on Jan. 4, the workshops will come to an end on March 9.





The "Rug Collage" workshop is for the participants over 60.

Workshops free for 13-17 age group

The "Mini Hologram" workshop prepared for young participants is inspired by Raqs Media Collective's "Hollowgram" work from "The Time Needs Changing" exhibition. By use of plastic pieces and scissors, the participants design their own hologram pyramids, put them on their mobile screens and create 3D illusions via hologram videos. At "Imagination, The Light, Reel and Play" workshop, the participants view the "Parajanov, with Sarkis" exhibition, study the films and work there and create their own story. Drawing the scenes from their story on a wheel made of acetate, participants add light to the film reels they create and attach them to a carton. At the end, they present their special screenings by reflecting the scenes on the wall.

Inner journey for 18+ and 60+ age groups

At the macrame workshop inspired by the "Parajanov, with Sarkis" exhibition, participants aged 18 and older design friezes by using various materials such as beads and macrame which is the art of tying knots in patterns. At "Which part of the time are you in? Art Therapy Workshop," the participants study the works of artist Nilbar Güreş and the Raqs Media Collective and create abstract work by using various materials such as wicker strings, drapes, colorful cartons and crayon powders. By means of those abstract works, they will speak about the linearity of time and its effect on identity and emotions while setting out a journey of awareness into their inner world. The "Time is Now: Philosophy Workshop" questions the dilemma between change and equality dealt by many philosophers from different centuries. "The Sound of Time: Sound Workshop," on the other hand, hosts the artist Güneş Terkol. At the workshop, the participants put their dreams and voices onto fabric patterns, into writing and paintings to create collective sound maps.