40th Camel Wrestling Festival in Turkey's Selçuk

Wrestling camels, bearing elaborately decorated saddles, parade during a contest in Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selçuk, Jan. 15, 2022. Ahead of the games, on Saturday, camels were paraded in a beauty pageant titled "the most ornate camel contest" when they are decked out with colorful beaded muzzles, fabrics, pompoms, bells and Turkish flags.
