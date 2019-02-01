Antalya State Opera and Ballet promises 11 performances this month

Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB) will salute spectators with 11 performances consisting of opera, operet, ballet, a children's play and a concert in February.

State Opera and Ballet Antalya Directorate announced that "La Cambiale di Matrimonio" ("Marriage Contract,") which Gioachino Rossini composed at the age of 18 as the first professional opera, will greet spectators for the last time this season on Feb. 12 at the Opera Hall of Haşim İşcan Cultural Center. Conducted by Ömer Yöndem and staged by Yiğit Gürsoy, the opera exposes how the plan of a sting father who forces his daughter to marry a rich merchant is messed up with fictitious and amusing tricks.

Last two performances of 'Magic World'

The last two performances of the children's play "Magic World" by Antalya State Opera and Ballet will be presented on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Written by Haluk Özörten and staged by Rehyan Süme, the play tells children about a magic world they haven't experienced yet. The musical arrangements of the play were done by Kenan Kahyaoğlu with lightning design by Mustafa Eski.

'The Circus Princess' on the stage

Hungarian composer Emmerich Kalman's successful masterpiece, "The Circus Princess" will be staged by Antalya Stage Opera and Ballet on Feb. 9, Saturday night. Directed by Haldun Özörten, the play is written by Leo Stein and Bela Jenbach. The opera will be vocalized in Turkish with translation by Aydın Gün. The Antalya State Opera and Ballet orchestra will be conducted by maestro Hakan Kalkan. Standing as one of the successful examples of prominent operet repertoires with its funny and melancholic characters, the work's set design was done by Gürcan Kubilay and the costume design by Nursun Ünlü. The choreography of the play was prepared by Serhat Nüfusçu while the light design was arranged by Mustafa Eski.

'Afife' only ballet of February

Modern ballet, "Afife," premiere of which was realized by Antalya State Opera and Ballet in the previous season, will be staged on the night of Feb. 16, 19 and 28 for the first time this season. The libretto and choreography of the ballet, which is a modern production inspired by Afife Jale, the first actress in Turkey, was prepared by Beyhan Murphy while the music was arranged by Turgay Erdener.

"Aida" on Antalya DOB Stage

Aida opera by Verdi will be presented to the taste of art lovers on the night of Feb. 23, Saturday. Staged by Kuzman Popov, the opera will be conducted by maestro Alexandru Samuil. Set design of the work was arranged by Savaş Camgöz and Özgür Usta while costumes were arranged by Savaş Camgöz and Gazal Erten. The light design of the opera was made by Mustafa Eski while choreography was prepared by Armağan Davran. The choir master, on the other hand, is Mahir Seyrek. The first event in February will be "Chamber Orchestra Concert" planned to be given at Antalya Museum on Feb. 4, Monday at 3 p.m. In the aftermath, art lovers will enjoy Feb. 14 with "Valentine's Day Concert" at 8 p.m. On Feb. 26, Sunday night, "Anadolu Nefesli Beşlisi" ("Anatolian Wind Quintet") will meet art lovers in Antalya.