Antalya State Opera and Ballet to offer chamber concert

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet will offer a chamber concert. According to an official statement, artists are preparing to meet with art lovers at the concert which will be held at the Antalya Museum.

Clarinetist Jale Nilay Canca and harpist Senem Çine will perform at the chamber concert that will be held in the historical atmosphere of the museum today at 3 p.m.

On the other hand, the Antalya State Opera and Ballet will stage a children's play titled, "Sihirli Dünya" ("Magic World") written by Haldun Dormen and directed by Reyhan Süme. The play is about the "magic world" and it will make children happy on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.

Written by Leo Stein and Bela Jenbach, composed by Hungarian composer Emmerich Kalman and directed by Haldun Özörten, "The Csárdás Princess" operetta will meet with art lovers on Saturday, Feb. 9.