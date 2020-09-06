Daily Sabah logo

Floods, demonstrations and sports: Top pictures of the week

by DAILY SABAH Sep 06, 2020 11:46 am +03 +03:00

Tens of thousands of flamingo hatchlings have reached the maturity to fly in Turkey's Lake Tuz.

(AA Photo)

Forest fires in Turkey's Kastamonu province spread to a village as four buildings and four barns turn to ashes.

(AA Photo)

Sweden's Armand Duplantis performs during a men's pole vaulting exhibition street event of the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima on September 2, 2020 in Lausanne. The 2020 Athletissima meeting is held as an exhibition street event due to sanitary measures over the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.

(AFP Photo)

Students attend the 100th anniversary of the founding of Wuhan High School on the first day of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on September 1, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A protester uses a tennis racket to repel a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces amidst an anti-government demonstration in the center of Lebanon's capital Beirut during on September 1, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Downed power lines and flooding is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Creole, Louisiana, U.S.

(Reuters Photo)

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he wades into the waters of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as demonstrators gather for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in support of racial justice in Washington, U.S.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman hands flowers to a member of the Wisconsin National Guard standing by as people gather for a vigil, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S.

(Reuters Photo)

An Israeli soldier violently detains a Palestinian demonstrator during a peaceful protest against illegal Jewish settlements in Jbarah village south of Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on September 1, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India August 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Tilda Swinton poses with a hand-held mask at the 77th Venice Film Festival's Opening Ceremony in Venice Italy, September 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Final - VfL Wolfsburg v Olympique Lyonnais - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - August 30, 2020 (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate winning the Champions League with the trophy, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, August 30, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinian man Omar Al-Hazeen (R) reacts at his torched house where his three children were killed in a fire ignited by a candle used to light up their room during a power cut in the central Gaza Strip September 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Charcoal producers in Konya work hard starting in the early hours till late at night, burning wood for hours under the heavy smell of smoke.

(AA Photo)

A police officer is hit by an egg during a scuffle with protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The full moon rises behind the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, center, and the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, left, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, early Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Turkish players react after losing to Hungary following the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Hungary in Sivas, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Tour de France's Stage 4 between Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette in France, September 1, 2020

(Reuters Photo)

Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador September 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The service held at the Holy Cross Armenian Church on Akdamar Island in Lake Van, which is opened to worship once a year with the special permission of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, September 06, 2020.

(AA Photo)

