Artist drawn to magical world of ceramics

Starting her art career with illumination at a young age, ceramic artist Büşra Yıldırım went on to create art with her ceramic designs, overcoming the many obstacles she faced along the way. Yıldırım spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) and said she grew up in a family of artists and started to learn illumination at 13. Yıldırım noted that she illuminated "Enam-ı Şerif," a book consisting of the most read surahs in the Quran. Despite her background, she was not allowed to enroll in university due to her headscarf. In the aftermath of the cessation of the headscarf ban, ceramic artist Yıldırım enrolled in Marmara University's Department of Traditional Turkish Arts, Art Major of Illumination and Miniature and graduated in 2016.

'I was obsessed after touching the clay once'





Starting her art career with illumination at a young age, ceramic artist Büﬂra Y›ld›r›m went on to produce art with her ceramic designs.

Summarizing her ceramic story by saying, "I was drawn in by the clay," Yıldırım added, "I tried many art branches at the university; however, I couldn't give it up after touching the clay once."

She explained that clay is a material that serves people and that even first timers can produce something when they work with it.

As a member of a family from the Black Sea region that loves Black Sea fruit, they named the company "Fusska," which means blackberry in the language of Laz.

While designing plates, cups and decorative objects for Fusska, Yıldırım decorates the products with motifs inspired by her skills she developed as part of her illumination education.

The modern designs offered by Fusska have attracted a great deal of attention.

Yıldırım stated that they source the red clay, which is chemical-free and completely natural, from the Bilecik province and the Kınık and Menemen districts of İzmir province. For the products that come in contact with food, Fusska uses lead-free paint and glaze that meet the required safety regulations.

Yıldırım noted that they have a point of sale in Holland and also embarked on enterprises for marketing their products in foreign countries.

In addition to attending festivals, Fusska has prepared special projects both for Turkey and abroad.

First steps of domestic production

Yıldırım noted that they will take the first steps for the domestic production of some products like the high-cost grand flowerpots that are imported, very soon. Stating that her husband Zahit Yıldırım is also an artist who has been busy with visual arts for 15 years, Yıldırım said, "I opened my first workshop with the support and trust of my husband. Because the increasing amount of work is too much for one person, my husband helps me in the supply, marketing and design processes."

'Babysitting is the biggest help for me'

Büşra Yıldırım said that with the birth of their baby, they moved their home and workshop to the same building.

"The biggest support my husband provides is looking after our baby when I'm working in the workshop. In the past, I used to work 12-hour days; however, I work nine hours a day now, and I really enjoy the work," Yıldırım said and added that they offer one-day workshops and long-term ceramic education at Fusska.