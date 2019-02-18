Russian, French, Turkish fairy tales inspire Istanbul's newest festival

Russian and French-speaking children living in Istanbul will have the time of their lives this week thanks to the city's newest festival: "With a Fairy Tale Around the World." Organized by Svetlana Özgür of the Russian Citizens Associations Coordination Council and writer Yulia Eldaroff, the festival will take place Feb. 19-24 with participants from Turkey, France, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The international festival "With a Fairy Tale Around the World" helps bring Russian-speaking and French-speaking people living in Turkey together with Turkish fairy tales and music. The festival also teaches children the development of Russian, Turkish, Kazakh and French culture, theater, literature and folk traditions. To strengthen and develop international cultural relations and encourage enlightenment and cultural and aesthetic education in young people, the festival features concerts, live performances and workshops for children.

On Feb. 20, Turkish, Russian, French and Kazakh artists take the stage on Istiklal Avenue in Beyoğlu, Istanbul for a live music concert to celebrate the opening of the festival. Until Feb. 24, each day will introduce the art and culture of the participant countries. The festival closes with a concert at the Russian Embassy in Istanbul.

For further information on the festival, visit www. http://elo01.com/english.