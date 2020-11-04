Americans wait for results of election 2020

In the knife's edge election both Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump claimed to have won the election despite votes still being counted. The clashing of the two candidates, which stoked fears of electoral chaos, came after early results showed the two largely retaining states already in their column but without delivering the kind of knock-out blow that could decide the final tally quickly.

Campaign volunteer Jason Burris hangs an illuminated U.S. flag ahead of an election night watch party at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters on Staten Island in New York City, New York, U.S. Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)