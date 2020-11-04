Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Americans wait for results of election 2020

Nov 04, 2020 11:10 am +03 +03:00

In the knife's edge election both Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump claimed to have won the election despite votes still being counted. The clashing of the two candidates, which stoked fears of electoral chaos, came after early results showed the two largely retaining states already in their column but without delivering the kind of knock-out blow that could decide the final tally quickly.

Campaign volunteer Jason Burris hangs an illuminated U.S. flag ahead of an election night watch party at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters on Staten Island in New York City, New York, U.S. Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A person sits in front of a screen showing early results at the Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House during Election Day in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Vietnamese-American Trump supporters wave flags outside of a polling site on Election Day in Houston, Texas, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Shannon Erstein and Beka Carlson react to preliminary 2020 U.S. presidential election results in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Trump supporters gather outside John F. Kennedy Library, a Miami-Dade County polling station, during the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Miami, Florida, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters unfurl a banner reading "Remove Trump" outside the White House the evening of the U.S. presidential election in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Joe Biden supporters watch the screen as another poll closes, during a drive-in watch party at Mana Wynwood Convention Center during the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Miami, Florida, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Joe Biden supporters embrace at a Democrat watch party in Houston, Texas, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wears a 'Make America Great Again' cap during the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Miami, Florida, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of a dance group wearing “Count the votes” shirts perform the evening of the U.S. presidential election in Washington, D.C., U.S. Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A person gives a thumbs down as she passes by Trump supporters on Election Day in Cobb County in Powder Springs, Georgia, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People react as they watch early results on TV as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House during Election Day in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A Donald Trump costume head lays on the sidewalk at Black Lives Matter Plaza , Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Jocelyn Morris (L) and Rachel Lesh who are President Donald Trump supporters campaign near the Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library polling station where voters cast their ballot in the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Election Day in Tampa, Florida, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A broken "Make America Great Again" hat model lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The White House is seen at sunset the day of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A Biden supporter faces off with a Trump supporter outside of a polling site on Election Day in Houston, Texas, U.S., Nov. 3, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.