Ankara International Contemporary Art Fair to honor women this year

The 5th ART ANKARA International Contemporary Art Fair, a leading event in Turkey's art and culture scene, will open on March 14.

The event brings together some of the most important galleries, artists, art critics, institutions and organizations from Turkey and around the world.

The fair has become a meeting point for art lovers and collectors, who want to discover the innovative face of contemporary art and enjoy artworks from around the world.

Last year some 110 galleries, art institutions, organizations and art initiatives attended the fair. It is held in a 10,000 square meter area, with paintings, statues, ceramics, prints, photographs, installations and conceptual works of art.

The fair showcased more than 3,000 works by 650 artists from around the world. More than 43,000 people attended the event, which was joined by galleries from 12 countries and artists from 37 different countries, including Turkey.

This year, galleries from 14 countries and more than 750 artists from 41 countries are expected to bring over 3,500 works to the four-day event. The central theme this year is "woman." The fair, featuring various projects on women, will welcome visitors from March 14 to March 17, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Ankara's ATO Congresium.