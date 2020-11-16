Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Turkish Grand Prix returns to F1 after 9-year hiatus

Nov 16, 2020 10:45 am +03 +03:00

Formula One's return to Turkey, after nearly a decade, marked by a chaotic race on a new surface and wet weather at Istanbul Park circuit

Pool via Reuters

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during a practice session at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 13, 2020.

Pool via AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during a practice session at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 13, 2020.

Pool via AP

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll steers his car during the qualifying session to win the pole position at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 14, 2020.

Pool via AP

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen spins during the qualifying session for the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Nov. 14, 2020.

Pool via Reuters

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi in action during a qualifying session for the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Nov. 14, 2020.

Pool via Reuters

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the third practice session at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 14, 2020.

Pool via AP

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas steers his car during the qualifying session for the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 14, 2020.

Pool via AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (front) leads a pack of cars during the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

AFP Photo

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi (back) drives during the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

AFP Photo

Racing cars make a turn at the start of the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (1st R) and Racing Point driver Lance Stroll (1st L) steer their cars at the start of the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pool via AP

Renault driver Esteban Ocon of France (L) and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas spin-off during the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pool via AP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (L), Renault driver Esteban Ocon and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (background), skid through a curve during the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pool via AP

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll leads at the start and followed by Racing Point driver Sergio Perez, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo by Renault driver Esteban Ocon (L) and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas spinning during the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pool via AP

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll (R) leads at the start of the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

AFP Photo

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (77) spins at the start of the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton reacts after winning the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pool via AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton reacts after winning the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pool via Reuters

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pool via Reuters

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (R) celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix, alongside third-placed Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel at the Istanbul Park in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020

Pool via Reuters

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton poses with his dog as he celebrates winning the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix and the world championship at the Istanbul Park in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pool via Reuters

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.