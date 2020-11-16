In photos: Turkish Grand Prix returns to F1 after 9-year hiatus

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll leads at the start and followed by Racing Point driver Sergio Perez, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo by Renault driver Esteban Ocon (L) and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas spinning during the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, Nov. 15, 2020.
