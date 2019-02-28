CSI actress Lisa Sheridan dies aged 44 at New Orleans home

American actress Lisa Sheridan was found dead in her home in New Orleans, the United States, media reports said Thursday.

Earning a reputation with her role in the famous American TV series "CSI Miami", the 44-year-old actress was reported dead on Feb. 25, as confirmed by her manager Mitch Clem.

"We all loved Lisa and we were destroyed over losing her. She died Monday morning in her New Orleans home. We expect experts to prepare a report to determine the cause of death," Clem told the People magazine.

He denied reports that Sheridan had committed a suicide, noting that the actress' family also rejected the suicide allegations.

Appearing in the TV series "Halt and Catch Fire" most recently, Sheridan worked on numerous other series and movies like "Invasion" and "Only God Can."

Her "Only God Can" co-star Donna D'Errico shared a post on her Facebook account about the actress' death.

"It's so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city…even in this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I've ever come across in my life," she wrote.

Lisa Sheridan was born on Oct. 5, 1974 in Georgia, the U.S. She studied conservation at Carnegie Mellon University. Continuing her education in Moscow, Sheridan performed on stages in London and then in Los Angeles.