Displacement, mourning persist in Gaza amid Israeli attacks
by Daily Sabah with AASep 16, 20258:08 am +03 +03:00
Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine, Sept. 15, 2025.
Bodies of Palestinian people killed in Israeli attacks are taken from al-Shifa Hospital for funeral processions in Gaza City, Palestine, Sept. 15, 2025.