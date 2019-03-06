Istanbul Modern to offer activities on Women's Day

The Istanbul Modern will offer a day full of art for women on International Women's Day on March 8. The museum's entrance fees, workshops, guided tours and film screenings will be free of charge to all female visitors. Also, women who shop in Istanbul Modern's store will be given a free poster.

Attendees who participate in the workshops held for women in Istanbul Modern will create a painting to kick off their individual experiences. The work will focus on investigating ways to visualize emotions and thoughts and exploring the liberating elements of artistic expression. The guided tour, which is organized exclusively for women, includes the works of women artists working in modern and contemporary art.

Special film screening

Directed by Julie Bertuccelli, "Depuis qu'Otar est parti..." ("Since Otar Left...") will be screened for women free of charge. Bagging awards at festivals, the film tells a warm, touching story and stars Esther Gorintin, Nino Khomasuridze and Dinara Drukarova. Director Julie Bertucelli, who will attend the screening, will be at the Istanbul Modern Cinema to answer questions from the audience as well.