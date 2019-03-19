Three shows at Bosporus venue salute spring

On March 9, Borusan Contemporary opened three new exhibitions for art enthusiasts. The first of the exhibitions is "Bosphorus by Boomoon." Boomoon, one of the most important photographers in South Korea, was commissioned by Borusan Contemporary. Boomoon's exhibition of the artist's impressions of the Bosporus employing light, form, shadow, and reflections will be open to visitors until Aug. 25.

"Overture: Selections from the Borusan Contemporary Art Collection" includes new works recently added to the Borusan Contemporary Art Collection and will also stay open until Aug. 25.

The exhibition "They are Uttered and Unfinished, All the Loves in the World" presents a selection from the collection, the curatorial framework of which was inspired by the work of poet Turgut Uyar. The exhibition will be open until March 8, 2020.

Bosphorus in impressive photographs

Exhibited in 2017, Borusan Contemporary commissioned Finnish artist Ola Kolehmainen to create a body of work based on the works of Sinan the Architect, initiating a series of artworks by international artists on subjects in Turkey.

Boomoon worked in Istanbul in 2018 as the second artist invited to produce a series of new works. The exhibition "Bosphorus" premieres the artist's new selection of work.

Boomoon, one of the most important photographers in South Korea, was invited to Istanbul by Borusan Contemporary to create a new series of works about the Bosporus. The artist, known for his oversized, impressive natural landscapes, developed a visual language with an emphasis on dramatic elements by focusing on the atmospheric features of the Bosporus. The exhibition is curated by Necmi Sönmez.

Boomoon uses a visual language that emphasizes dramatic elements, emphasizing atmospheric elements. In this exhibition, he looks at the Bosporus, which has inspired artists for centuries, from a different point.





The artist's project, which deals with the moving surface of the waves formed by the boats in the Bosporus, is built entirely on light, form, shadow and reflections. His visual effects of these mobile surfaces are taken in a different language. His abstract photographs, the background of the water surface, the light, color, and shadow in this planned transfer the game to the audience. Sometimes the appearance of fish, sometimes a color prism of what they describe a disappearance of Boomoon's work with a rigorous sense of editing, shows that every detail is shaped by right.

In the footsteps of a Turkish poet

The series of exhibitions inspired by the works of poets and writers of Turkey has by now become a tradition at Borusan Contemporary. The new collection exhibition at Borusan Contemporary is based on the famous lines "they are uttered and left unfinished / all the loves in the world" by the poet Turgut Uyar. It brings together different tendencies of international contemporary art to questions of aesthetic research triggered by today's conditions. The exhibition aims to develop a different interpretation model by applying the metaphors of Turgut Uyar, who is considered to be one of the most important representatives of Modern Turkish poetry. While bringing together the different tendencies of contemporary art, how these circumstances inform the aesthetic research of artists is brought up as a question.

Since Borusan Contemporary Art Collection brings together the experimental works of artists working in different cultural geographies across the world, it is possible to closely trace the effects of global developments on art. The new visuality that contemporary art presents to the audience by using digital expression techniques is both participatory and experimental. The exhibition aims to make this experimentation, one of the main features of the collection, more visible.

Selections from the collection

This exhibition is the third in an ongoing series that presents a selection of recent accessions on view in the special exhibition galleries at Borusan Contemporary. The choice of works also functions as a representative snapshot of the geographic, aesthetic, and genre-based initiatives of Borusan's recent collecting activities.

The exhibition features artists like Leo Villareal, Kathrin Stumreich, Eelco Brand, Rick Silva, Edward Burtynsky and Jeffrey Blondes. The works range from augmented reality (AR) installations, newly commissioned multi-channel video, mesmerizing software drove video and digitized landscapes to glitch portraits of future bird species. Jeffrey Blondes' multichannel film, shot in the Turkish village of Tazlar in Afyonkarahisar province, unfolds the landscape of the village as it mutates throughout the four seasons.

Edward Burtynsky's AR installation invites viewers to explore the recycling of automotive machine parts from a scrap yard in Accra, Ghana in 3D.

In Leo Villareal's "Particle Field" software creates moving abstract geometric shapes that never repeat. Villareal's use of this new media allows him to work in a higher resolution, giving the works a sense of depth, detail, and motion.

"The Silva Field Guide to Birds of a Parallel Future" is comprised of short video clips, rendered in graphics software that presents glitchy, curious ornithological specimens of the future.

Eelco Brand uses both paint and digital techniques to create images that reflect his conception of nature. The focal point of Kathrin Stumreich's "Sovereignty" is a translucent flag; its movement and choreography are controlled by complex robotics.