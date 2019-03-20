Emerging artists to showcase works at Istanbul event

Dedicated to providing a dynamic platform for undiscovered creative talents in Turkey and engaging them with new and established collectors, galleries and curators, the Mamut Art Project will be held, featuring 50 selected emerging artists for its 7th edition.

Directed by Seren Kohen, the project will feature 25 female and 25 male artists selected from 1350 applicants to present more than 500 works of art, set to be held in Istanbul's Küçükçiftlik Park between April 3 and 7.

Mamut Art Project's unique rent-free platform offers a distinct alternative to the traditional art fair model, providing 10 square meters of exhibition space for each young artist to showcase their artworks and technique. As well as providing curatorial guidance, promotional support and networking opportunities during the exhibition, the Mamut Art Project also offers professional development consultancy to each participating artist.

Over the past two years the Mamut Art Project has attracted more than 35,000 visitors and the 2019 edition of Mamut has secured the highest number of applications. For the 7th edition, 1350 applications were received from undiscovered talents across Turkey.

This year's jury included practicing contemporary artist Memed Erdener a.k.a. Extrastruggle, collector Ari Meşulam, curator and writer Aslı Seven, art historian professor Burcu Pelvanoğlu and founder of Pi Artworks Gallery Yeşim Turanlı.

In its 7th edition, the project will exhibit artwork across a wide range of disciplines including painting, sculpture, collage, photography, textile and digital art. Participating artists will be given a free platform to explore new forms and materials, contribute to global contemporary issues and reframe individual expression.

Parallel events and more

The Mamut Art Project will offer parallel events to visitors to enhance their experience. The 2019 edition will launch Mamut Shots, a motivational talk series to be held by creative industry leaders from different fields. Mamut Shots aims to exchange knowledge and inspire the audience.

In its 4th edition, the Mamut Performances program will continue to contribute to the ongoing development of performance art in Turkey. KRÜW, a collaboration with a collective of 20 Istanbul-based artists from different fields including illustrators, sculptors and street artists will create a series of works exclusively for Mamut's 7th edition. KRÜW's works will be offered as attractively-priced silkscreen prints throughout the Mamut event. Finally, the Mamut Kids section will provide children the chance to participate in interactive, colorful, fun and accessible activities focusing on process and experience.