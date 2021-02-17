In photos: Portugal's Caretos celebrate Carnival amid pandemic

A large wooden figure of a reveler from the Portuguese village of Podence is burnt as a symbol of the burning of "entrudo," meaning to burn what is bad, with the coronavirus pandemic having a particular resonance this year, during the annual Carnival festivities in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Portugal, Feb. 16, 2021.

Revelers, known as "Caretos" wear brass or wooden masks and dress up in costumes made of dyed wool with cowbells in their belts.

(Getty Images)