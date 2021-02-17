In photos: Portugal's Caretos celebrate Carnival amid pandemic

A large wooden figure of a reveler from the Portuguese village of Podence is burnt as a symbol of the burning of "entrudo," meaning to burn what is bad, with the coronavirus pandemic having a particular resonance this year, during the annual Carnival festivities in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Portugal, Feb. 16, 2021.
Revelers, known as "Caretos" wear brass or wooden masks and dress up in costumes made of dyed wool with cowbells in their belts.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, government social distancing laws prohibit public gatherings during Carnival celebrations, meaning this year the revelers perform on their balconies or near their homes in the village of Podence.
A reveler from the Portuguese village of Podence dressed in a traditional costume during the annual Carnival festivities in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Portugal, Feb. 16, 2021.
Revelers shout and chase people in the streets to scare them, with single women being their main target. Once they corner someone, they bang their cowbells against the person. The Caretos of Podence were declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.
Detail of a young reveler from the Portuguese village of Podence dressed in a traditional costume during the annual Carnival festivities in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Portugal, Feb. 16, 2021.
A large wooden figure of a reveler from the Portuguese village of Podence is burnt as a symbol of the burning of "entrudo," meaning to burn what is bad, with the coronavirus pandemic having a particular resonance this year, during the annual Carnival festivities in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Portugal, Feb. 16, 2021.
A large wooden figure of a reveller from the Portuguese village of Podence is burnt as a symbol of the burning of "entrudo," meaning to burn what is bad, with the coronavirus pandemic having a particular resonance this year, during the annual Carnival festivities in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Portugal, Feb. 16, 2021.
A large wooden figure of a reveler from the Portuguese village of Podence is burnt as a symbol of the burning of "entrudo," meaning to burn what is bad, with the coronavirus pandemic having a particular resonance this year, during the annual Carnival festivities in Macedo de Cavaleiros, Portugal, Feb. 16, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.