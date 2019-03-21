Acclaimed Turkish artist featured at Art Dubai

Anna Laudel, one of Istanbul's pioneering and dynamic contemporary art galleries, is taking part in Art Dubai, running from yesterday to March 23.

Art Dubai's 13th edition features more than 90 galleries from 41 countries and for its first year at the fair, Anna Laudel unveils the new and recent works by Turkey's acclaimed, young artist Ramazan Can.

The gallery's booth premieres an intriguing selection of the artist's paintings, installations, sculptures, carpets and weaving, and invites collectors and visitors to discover the old Anatolian tradition of Shamanism, rituals and totems through Can's work.