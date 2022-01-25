Daily Sabah logo

Winter storms, snowfall hit large parts of Turkey

by agencies Jan 25, 2022 2:04 pm +03 +03:00

Winter storms and snowfalls remain in effect for a large swath of Turkey, causing the closure of roads connecting thousands of villages and cities in many regions, days after the snow started blanketing the country.

Vehicles buried in the snow, which reached a height of 2 meters (6.5 feet), after heavy snowfall in the winter season in the Küre district of Kastamonu, Turkey, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A view of a snow-covered forest after snowfall during the winter season in Küre, Kastamonu, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A man sips his drink as a ferry cruises behind him at the Karakoy port covered by the snow in Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man walks past a mosque in Bitlis, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A local walks in the snow in the Küçükçekmece district of Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People are seen pushing a vehicle on a snow-covered road, Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Tourists walk along Sultanahmet Square next to the Sultanahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A cat rests on the tire of a car in deep snow in Bingöl, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A fisherman stands on Galata Bridge covered by snow in Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An aerial view of the Ottoman town and UNESCO World Heritage Site Mudurnu, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Children slide in the snow in the Küçükçekmece district of Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A chicken walking in the snow in Bingöl, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

People walk along Sultanahmet Square next to the Sultanahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A squirrel eats on a snow-covered tree in Seymenler Park in Ankara, Jan. 23, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A dog lies on the snow-covered rocks in Istanbul, Jan. 23, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Vehicles covered in snow in Antalya's Akseki, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A local resident makes a snowman in the Küçükçekmece district, covered by the snow, in Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A child plays with a cat in a snowy park near the Süleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Jan. 23, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Pedestrians walk as it snows in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Women use shovels to clean snow from the roof of a house in the Küre district of Kastamonu, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Snow falls in Kocaeli, Jan. 23, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of the snow-covered Golden Horn in Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Local residents walk past snow-covered cars in Ankara, Jan. 23, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Local residents stuck in their cars due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An aerial view of the Küre mountains, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Snow falls in Kocaeli, Jan. 23, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Local residents play in the snow in the Küçükçekmece district of Istanbul, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A couple of boats stuck in ice in Konya's Beyşehir district, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A group of swimmers run to warm up before they dive into the chilly waters of the Bosporus on a snowy day in Istanbul, Jan. 23, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view of Konya's Beyşehir district, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A man digs his car out of the snow in Bingöl, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A squirrel eats on a snow-covered tree at Seymenler Park in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 23, 2022.

(AP Photo)

