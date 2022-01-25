Winter storms, snowfall hit large parts of Turkey

Winter storms and snowfalls remain in effect for a large swath of Turkey, causing the closure of roads connecting thousands of villages and cities in many regions, days after the snow started blanketing the country.
Vehicles buried in the snow, which reached a height of 2 meters (6.5 feet), after heavy snowfall in the winter season in the Küre district of Kastamonu, Turkey, Jan. 25, 2022.
