President Erdoğan highlights role of theater in culture

On the occasion of World Theater Day on March 27, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of theater in cultural life.

"As one of the oldest branches of art in history, the theater has had an important role in the cultural development of societies for centuries with its unique tools and ways of expression. Theater, which sheds light on both our inner world and social events, tells stories of people to other people with its authentic tools and expressions and has become traditional with its genres, such as meddah, puppet and shadow play in Turkey, has always had a wide audience," he said.

Erdoğan also highlighted the important role it can play in children's education. "An art that directs love, respect, good and right, and is based on universal values is an effective educational tool for the whole society, especially for our children and youth. Today, the value attached to art and artists, the approach of societies to art and the artifacts that they present are among the important factors determining the level of development of the countries. With this awareness, we will work to sustain and protect our culture and arts, transfer it to future generations and carry Turkey a step further in this field," he added.