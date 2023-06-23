Turkish pilots receive praise in NATO's biggest-ever air drills

In the largest deployed air exercise in NATO history, American and German aviators praised the Turkish F-16 fighter jet pilots who made nearly 40 sorties during the exercise in Germany.

The air exercise was held on June 12-23 under the leadership of Germany, carried out not only in Germany but also in Eastern Europe, the Baltic Region and the North Sea for about two weeks. The area where Turkish F-16 jets were deployed during the exercise was Schleswig/Jagel Air Base in the north, one of the main air bases designated by Germany in Air Defender, Jagel, Germany, June 24, 2023.

AA