Museum business expo hits Istanbul

The countdown has begun for the restoration, archaeology and museum technologies fair Heritage Istanbul, the only sector meeting point that is organized to preserve Turkey's history and art.

In Turkey, a leader among countries in regards to its cultural assets, preparations continue at full speed for Heritage Istanbul 2019 to support the country's art and culture scene.

The fair opens its doors on April 11-13 in Istanbul. It will be organized by TG Expo, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of Foundations. As part of Turkey's 2023 goals, 200 new museums will be opened and about 1000 restoration works will be carried out in the cultural heritage field. A conference will also be held simultaneously with Heritage Istanbul, to accommodate more communication and networking within the sector. Speakers at the conference will include world-famous archaeologists, restorers, conservators, architects and museologists.

Panel on ancient marvels held in year of Göbeklitepe

As part of the fair, Culture and Tourism Ministry will organize a panel on Göbeklitepe, which is thought by some to be 7,500 years older than the oldest known man-made structure and temple.

Göbeklitepe's story as the world attraction center will be described at the program. In addition, cultural ambassadors and authorities from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will discuss the cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

Historian and writer İlber Ortaylı, National Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Vice-President Mohamed Abd El-Maguid, Tamschick Media+Space GmbH CEO Marc Tamschick, Tate Museum Digital Contents Director Hilary Knight, Artists' Association at Haus der Kunst Museum President Berkan Karpat, Expona: Museum Exhibition Network founder and CEO Alex Susanna are among the main speakers at Heritage Istanbul.

Marbling artist Garip Ay, who reproduced Van Gogh's "Starry Night" using marbling and participated in Netflix productions like "Narcos" and "The Crown" will also attend the conference.

Heritage Istanbul is an appropriate platform for cultural workshops, cultural heritage conversations and business-to-business (B2B) meetings. It draws the interest of sector managers and employees, national and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), related governmental institutions, ministerial representatives, local authorities, archaeologists, architects, museum professionals, academics and students. Heritage Istanbul, the only platform for the cultural industry sector, takes place at Hilton Istanbul Convention & Exhibition Center on April 11-13.