Turkish culture to be promoted worldwide starting in Bucharest

Conducting events and projects around the world to reinforce the friendship and cultural ties between Turkey and other countries since 2009, the Yunus Emre Institute sustains its work at full speed, working to comprehensively introduce Turkey abroad. In this context, it launched "Turkey Weeks," the first one of which will be held in the Romanian capital Bucharest between April 3 and 7. Turkey Weeks, aiming to introduce different features of Turkey, will promote Turkish culture worldwide through different spaces, sounds and colors.

Göbeklİtepe: Humanity and Life

Within the scope of the 2019 Year of Göbeklitepe, events will be organized with the main theme of "Göbeklitepe: Humanity and Life." Within the framework of these projects, colorful events will take place in prestigious locations.

The opening of this event series, which will be held with the support of institutions and organizations like the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, the Turkish Businessmen Foundation, the Romanian Ministry of Culture and the South Anatolia Project Regional Development Administration, will begin with the Turkey Reception tomorrow.

Göbeklitepe, the oldest-known human settlement, constitutes ground zero for the history of the development of civilization. It winks at today's civilization form thousands of years ago with its imaginative designs and evidence of man's first agricultural milling activities.

Located in the Fertile Crescent, Göbeklitepe is believed to be the origin of bureaucracy, writing and state structures. Inspired by the historical journey of this site, the humanity and life adventure of Anatolian geography is shared with the world via Turkey Week. The Yunus Emre Institute, which operates in many parts of the world, will organize Turkey Weeks in Bucharest, Zagreb, Madrid, Tirana, Beirut, Belgrade, Kiev, St. Petersburg and Tunisia throughout 2019 with the main theme of "Göbeklitepe: Humanity and Life."