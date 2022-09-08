Queen Elizabeth's life in pictures

Since taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth has served as the beloved ruler of the United Kingdom and with the 96-year-old monarch's doctors warning of her deteriorating health, the world's eyes are now on her Scottish home Balmoral Castle as the royal family gathers by her side to say their final goodbyes.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London, Britain, Feb. 29, 2012. The queen was celebrating her 60th anniversary as regent in 2012.

Reuters