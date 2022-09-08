Queen Elizabeth's life in pictures

Since taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth has served as the beloved ruler of the United Kingdom and with the 96-year-old monarch's doctors warning of her deteriorating health, the world's eyes are now on her Scottish home Balmoral Castle as the royal family gathers by her side to say their final goodbyes.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London, Britain, Feb. 29, 2012. The queen was celebrating her 60th anniversary as regent in 2012.
A photograph taken in the 1970s showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth standing on a beach at an unknown location is seen in this undated handout photograph received in London on Nov. 21, 2008. The photograph is being sold by a private collector, along with other informal photographs of members of the royal family, from a variety of sources.
The Queen (L) and Prince Charles walk behind the Queen Mother's coffin following her funeral at Westminster Abbey in central London, April 9, 2002. Royal dignitaries and politicians from around the world gathered at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen Mother who died on March 30, 2002, aged 101.
British Queen Elizabeth II stands in silence inside the "Neue Wache" anti-war memorial in front of a sculpture "Mother with dead son" by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 2, 2004. Queen Elizabeth II flew into Berlin for a state visit intended to focus on present-day ties with Germany but which has stirred up old controversies over World War II. However, worries over whether the queen should apologize for devastating British air raids on German cities did little to deter crowds of well-wishers who waited to see the 78-year-old monarch, wearing a mint-green ensemble and black gloves, on her fourth state visit to Germany.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles with Prince William (R) during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England, Dec. 15, 2006. Prince William, eager to draw a line under a decade of conspiracy theories about the death of his mother Princess Diana, graduated as an army officer to launch his military career.
Britain's Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), pose for an official photograph, with their families, on the day of their wedding, in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. (Back Row L-R) Tom Pettifer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton. Photograph taken on April 29, 2011.
