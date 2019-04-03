Architecture, design sectors gather in Istanbul

The Arch + Dsgn Summit will be held at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center on April 5-6 under the theme "Future in Architecture and Design," and will include the participation of architecture and design professionals.

The first and only summit that brings together Turkey's most comprehensive architecture and design disciplines, the Arch + Dsgn Summit will be organized with the main sponsorship of Baumit. It will host visitors with conferences and panels full of rich content and sharing and will discuss current issues along with influential names of the architecture and design sectors.

The summit will be supported with exemplary presentations in many different fields in the world, such as digital technologies (like computer-aided design, or CAD), wrapping environments (VR and AR), computer and human interaction in design, artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of built environment and design, smart cities, city modeling, and so forth.

One of the panels in the summit, "What is required / what is necessary to redefine the boundaries of architecture and design?" will be presided over by academic Murat Sönmez, the founder of the MRTS Architectural Office.

Master Architect Can Tamirci, the founder of Tamirci Architecture, associate professor Derya Güleç Özer from Yıldız Technical University's Department of Architecture, İkikerebir co-founder architect Kutlu İnanç Bal and architect Nilüfer Kozikoğlu, the founder of the Urban Workshop, will participate on the panel.

The panel titled "Carrying Practice Out" will be organized under the moderatorship of landscape architect Enise Burcu Derinboğaz, the founder of Praxis, and with the participation of architect Rahmi Uysalkan, the founder of Uykalsan Architecture and architect Burak Pelenk, the founder of Buda Architecture. Another panel within the scope of the summit is the "Future in Architecture and Design: Data-Based Integrated (Design-Production-Management) Methods." It will be held under the moderatorship of professor Birgül Çolakoğlu, the Head of the Architecture Department at Istanbul Technical University (ITU), and with the participation of professor Atilla Dikbaş, the dean of Medipol University Faculty of Fine Arts, Design and Architecture, Middle East Technical University (METU) Civil Engineering Construction Management faculty member Onur Tokdemir and BIM4TURKEY Chairman of the board professor Yusuf Arayıcı.

As part of the summit, there will be Mimarka Meetings, where Turkey's most successful architecture firms will come together with experienced brands. Pecha Kucka will help listeners brainstorm with the 20 seconds-20 slides concept.

The exhibition of the iF Design Award 2019 architectural projects winners will present architectural and interior architectural projects that were awarded in Munich on March 15 in a 200 square meter space. In the Bi'kahve Sohbetleri (Some Coffee Conversations) segment, design, creativity and success despite difficulties will be discussed in the most open and sincere way. Curated by Deniz Dokgöz, the "Muhafaza-i Metanet: Karikatürlerde İstanbul'un Geleceği" ("Protection of Firmness: Istanbul's Future in Caricatures") exhibition will also take place. In the exhibition, Istanbul and its different periods will be seen through the perspective of caricatures of the future.