Turkish Stars jet aerobatics team adorn skies for 3 decades

by Daily Sabah with AA Jul 08, 2022 6:22 pm +03 +03:00

This year marks 30 years since the formation of the Air Forces Command's Turkish Stars ("Türk Yıldızları") jet aerobatics team. To help celebrate, here are some photos in honor of their prowess.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of its establishment, the Turkish Stars have performed nearly 600 demonstration flights to date.

AA

A Turkish Stars pilot with his oxygen kit ready for takeoff, Konya, Turkey, July 8, 2022.

AA

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of its establishment, the Turkish Stars have performed nearly 600 demonstration flights to date.

AA

The tailfins of the Turkish Stars jets can be seen in Konya, Turkey.

AA

Three Turkish Stars jets inflight.

AA

Ground crew working on a Turkish Stars jet.

AA

A Turkish Stars jet can be seen on the tarmac.

AA

AA

A Turkish Stars jet inflight.

AA

Turkish Stars fighter pilots walking to their jets.

AA

Ground crew getting a Turkish Stars jet ready for flight.

AA

AA

Three Turkish Stars jet painting the sky red and white, the colors of the Turkish flag.

AA

The back end of a Turkish Stars jet.

AA

Pilots on their Turkish Stars jet.

AA

A Turkish Stars jet after landing.

AA

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of its establishment of the Turkish Stars, Fleet Commander Col. Ümit Hürüz (C) makes a statement in Konya, Turkey, July 8, 2022.

AA

A Turkish Stars jet on the run way with its engines working.

AA

Turkish Stars jets flying over the sea.

AA

The jets inflight.

AA

Pilots walking along the tarmac.

AA

Turkish Stars in formation inflight.

AA

The prowess of the Turkish Stars.

AA

Turkish Stars in formation.

AA

AA

A Turkish Stars fighter pilot giving a salute.

AA

Jets flying in formation over the sea.

AA

Turkish Stars painting the sky red and white.

AA

The Turkish Stars prowess.

AA

AA

AA

Turkish Stars flying up in the sky in formation.

AA

The jet engines of a Turkish Stars jet.

AA

Another example of the Turkish Stars' prowess.

AA

AA

Turkish Stars pilots standing in front of their jets.

AA

Painting the sky red and white, the colors of the Turkish flag.

AA

A Turkish Stars jet traveling on the tarmac.

AA

