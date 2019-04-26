Entertaining, colorful festival at open-air venue

The Street Festival is once again ready to host guests with live stage and dance performances, experience spaces, free workshops and limitless entertainment this year on April 27-28 at Küçükçiftlik Park in Istanbul.

In the stage program of the festival, which will combine nostalgia and the future, a special concert experience will be offered in Turkey for the first time. Famous singer Selda Bağcan will take the stage with an acoustic performance in the first half of her concert and in the second half, with an electronic performance accompanied by world-renowned DJs Acid Pauli, Cafi and İpek İpekçioğlu.





The Street Festival will bring joy to Istanbul this weekend.

Göksel, who has produced the most cult albums in Turkish pop history, will remind listeners of the good old days with her nostalgic voice, authentic performance and surprises. Multi-instrumentalist Cem Yıldız, who combines Anatolian music with psychedelic and folk acid style; Yasemin Mori, who is one of the most important names in alternative music and known for her "Hayvanlar" ("Animals") album; Ekin Beril with her elapsing songs; Monality with the wind of electronic music; Selin Sümbültepe with her clear voice and Uninvited Jazz Band, who carries the jazz and blues air of the 1920s and 1930s, will create a lively atmosphere at the festival.

Digital Art Technology applications prepared for the stage performances of the artists will amplify the entertainment. The festival, where the retro party entitled "I'm Afraid We Will Have a Lot of Fun" and many other surprise performances will take place, is ready to present a unique experience.

Curated by Media Art Artist Sali Ferad, who makes special art applications in New York and Miami, a visual feast will accompany the stage performances. In the festival, where nostalgia and technology meet, events such as digital art-technology experience spaces, 3D painting with Doğa Yılmaz, a disco experience space and digital new media projects will also be organized.

The festival area has been arranged like streets to make guests feel comfortable. It is expected that one of the most attractive areas will be the workshop area. In the experience spaces, people of all ages will find what they are looking for. Percussion, henna and KAFA Magazine's "What Does It Mean I Don't Send Postcard?" workshop along with cupcake and pulp workshops help lend the spirit of a real festival.

Professional artists will create another visual show in the festival area. With body marbling workshops, which are body painting events, the participants will also be able to apply marbling art to their bodies and become a part of the festival's visual charm.

Children's festival

This year, the Street Festival has not only prepared playgrounds and experience spaces for children, but also a section for child-friendly street food.

In the festival, all leftover food will be separated by volunteer teams and donated to stray animals as part of the "Destekliyoruz" ("We Support") campaign. In addition, foundations will have booths set up in the festival area to benefit children in need.