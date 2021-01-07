Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Pro-Trump demonstrators storm US Capitol

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Jan 07, 2021 12:08 pm +03 +03:00

Demonstrators loyal to U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the nation's halls of power in an attempt to keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House in two weeks.

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The chaos halted Congress’ constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, which showed Biden defeated Trump, 306-232.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

On Wednesday morning, Trump rallied his supporters outside the White House and urged them to march to the Capitol.

One protester jumps into the Senate Chamber in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Hours later, after demonstrators fought police and breached the building, Trump told them to "go home in peace." He described them as "very special people" whose cause he supported.

Supporters of Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Biden, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, called on Trump to go on national television to demand "an end to this siege."

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

U.S. Capitol Police hold protesters at gunpoint near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A supporter of Trump chants outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of Trump attempting to enter the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A flag hangs between broken windows after Trump supporters tried to break through police barriers outside the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People are seen in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Supporters of Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

One protestor carries off a lectern in the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Members of Congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A discarded flag reading "Treason" lays on the floor inside the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Demonstrators break television equipment outside the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A damaged door inside the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Damage is visible in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S.

(AP Photo)

