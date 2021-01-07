In photos: Pro-Trump demonstrators storm US Capitol

Demonstrators loyal to U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the nation's halls of power in an attempt to keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House in two weeks.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.
Hours later, after demonstrators fought police and breached the building, Trump told them to "go home in peace." He described them as "very special people" whose cause he supported.
Supporters of Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.
