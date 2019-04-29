'Detail' of paintings and miniatures at Artev Art Gallery

Reha Yalnızcık's paintings and Raif Aydın's miniatures opened for art lovers at the exhibition "Detay" ("Detail") at Artev Art Gallery on April 27.

In the exhibition, nearly 40 pieces from Yalnızcık's and Aydın's latest works are on display.

Reha Yalnızcık's graphic artwork, which he started in the 1980s, has won many awards and seen much success. The artist started his painting journey with the exhibition "Doğa ile Haşır Neşir" ("Dabbling in Nature") in Istanbul; since then he has opened many solo exhibitions to date and participated in various group exhibitions.

His work has been in showcased in many publications at home and abroad as well as on UNICEF products. Coming to the fore with simple and still life depictions of nature, the artist emphasizes the unique, fragile and delicate balance of the natural world with his soft color choices.

Raif Aydın, known for his Istanbul miniatures, combines fine and detailed classical miniature technique with modern painting interpretations.

Making his visitors feel as if they are lost in colors and details, the artist prefers bringing the city, sea, ships and seagulls that he likes together with the color turquoise. He won the Miniature Award in 2011 at the Turkish Decorative Arts State Competition and has work shown in both domestic and international collections.

The exhibition, where Yalnızcık and Aydın display their dreams with their own colors and interpretations, can be visited until May 15 from 11.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. On Sunday and Monday the gallery is closed to visitors.