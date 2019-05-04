Turkish Airlines introduces modern art at Istanbul Airport

Turkish Airlines and Istanbul Modern have collaborated to introduce Turkish modern art to the world. A selection from the Istanbul Modern's Art Museum Collection opened for passengers at the Istanbul Airport Turkish Airlines Special Passenger Lounge on May 3.

A special selection from the collection of Istanbul Modern, Turkey's first modern and contemporary art museum, has been given a spot in Turkish Airlines Business Lounge. Thirty-eight works by 16 artists are now on display in the lounge's section set aside for the exhibition.

The exhibition titled "A Selection from Istanbul Modern Art Museum Collection" is located in a 130-square-meter area. It brings together important examples reflecting four main trends of Turkish modern art.

As part of the project, the selections from the Istanbul Modern collection will be renewed three times a year.

In the exhibition, examples of abstract paintings by various artists, ranging from landscapes from the beginning of the 20th century to pieces in search of a synthesis between Eastern and Western art in the 1950s, will be featured. In the selections, where works revealing the place of figure painting in ordinary life will be exhibited, compositions that interpret the cultural value of Anatolia with a new perspective will be on display.

Works by Şeref Akdik, Hakkı Anlı, Fethi Arda, Ferruh Başağa, Hasan Vecih Bereketoğlu, Aliye Berger, Nurullah Berk, Adnan Çoker, Nejad Melih Devrim, Abidin Dino, Neş'e Erdok, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, Hoca Ali Rıza, Hikmet Onat, Selim Turan and Fahrelnissa Zeid will be on display in the selection.

Contribution to Turkish modern art

Istanbul Modern Executive Board Chairman Oya Eczacıbaşı drew attention to the fact the 10,000-square-meter lounge, which will host guests from the four corners of the world, is important for the introduction of Turkey. Eczacıbaşı continued: "We are so happy that we will introduce Turkish modern art to local and foreign tourists waiting for their flights in the business lounge thanks to our collaboration with Turkish Airlines. We will combine works by artists of different periods and passengers by renewing them from Istanbul Modern's collections three times a year. We will both introduce Turkish art to the world and help passengers spend time with art more efficiently. As always, we welcome those who want to see more to visit our museum."

In his statement on the exhibition, Turkish Airlines Board and Executive Community Chairman İlker Aycı said: "As the flag carrier airline, we sustain our contribution to the national values. Thanks to the collaboration we made with Istanbul Modern, we will exhibit impressive modern artwork in our lounge and bid farewell to our passengers with modern Turkish art before their journeys to 124 countries in our flight network. By changing the works in the exhibition, which will be an artistic touch on our flight experiences, we will offer new examples to our passengers. In the center of global aviation, we invite our passengers to discover Turkish art's modern examples."