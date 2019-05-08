Spanish artist offers ceramics workshop for children

The Trump Art Gallery at the Trump Shopping Mall in Istanbul will host a workshop by Alfonso Ruiz Felipe on Saturday, May 11. At the ceramics workshop organized specially for them, children will design their first ceramic work under the guidance of the Spanish artist.

Having done great work in Turkey, Spanish artist Alfonso Ruiz Felipe will hold the workshop for children within the context of his ongoing exhibition "De Dentro" ("From the inside") at the gallery. Throughout the workshop, which will be held for children aged between seven and 12 years old, Felipe will tell children about ceramics and design.

The workshop will start on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and Alfonso Ruiz Felipe will help children in making their first ceramic work. Shaping ceramic dough in a style unique to them, children will create art work with the material. The workshop is free of charge, however participants need to register beforehand.