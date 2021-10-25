Daily Sabah logo

A look behind the scenes of 'Phantom of the Opera' as it reopens

by Reuters Oct 25, 2021 10:38 am +03 +03:00

Actors Ben Crawford and Meghan Picerno stand on the stage with fellow cast members after performing on the reopening night of "Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Stagehands uncover the chandelier during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Leading actors Ben Crawford and Meghan Picerno rehearse a scene during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera" at New Studio 42 in New York, U.S., Oct. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Signs indicating COVID-19 safety protocol are displayed backstage during preparations for the reopening, at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Labels mark props held by theatrical rigging backstage during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Production Tailor Annette Lovece adjusts an outfit worn by actor Ben Crawford during a fitting at the Majestic Theater in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Sept. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Ben Crawford, dressed as "the Phantom," tries on a costume mask over his protective face mask worn as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, during a fitting in the closed lower lobby of the Majestic Theater in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Sept. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People queue to attend the re-opening of "Phantom of the Opera," outside the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Associate Costume Designer Sam Fleming adjusts the bow tie of actor Ben Crawford during a fitting, both wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the closed lower lobby of the Majestic Theater in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Sept. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A plastic tarp is removed from the stage during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater in New York, U.S., Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Ben Crawford, who plays "the Phantom," stands on the stage of the empty Majestic Theater, which is scheduled to reopen in October, at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Sept. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Stitcher Jena Goldberg repairs a costume for "The Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Sept. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Opening remarks are read backstage during the re-opening night of "Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Guests dressed in costume chat in the lobby before attending the reopening of "Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A sign reminding theatergoers to wear masks is seen during intermission on the reopening night of "Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the reopening night of "Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Meghan Picerno, who plays Christine Daae, takes a bow with other cast members after performing on the reopening night of "Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Audience members wear Phantom masks to mark the return of "Phantom of the Opera" to Broadway, at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors wait to show their negative COVID-19 tests before attending a final rehearsal of "The Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater, New York, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Meghan Picerno, who plays Christine Daae has her hair styled before a final dress rehearsal during preparations to reopen "The Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater, New York, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Emilie Kouatchou rehearses a scene during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera" at New Studio 42 in New York, U.S., Oct. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The chandelier is filmed before being hoisted in a practice run above the theater during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater, New York, U.S., Sept.. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Meghan Picerno, who plays "Christine Daae" relaxes in her dressing room before a final dress rehearsal during preparations to reopen "The Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater, New York, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Emilie Kouatchou says goodbye to her co-star Meghan Picerno, who both play Christine Daae, backstage during preparations to reopen "The Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Ben Crawford, who plays The Phantom, receives a precautionary test for COVID-19 at the Marriott Marquis Box Office before attending a final dress rehearsal of "The Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater, New York, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Jon Riddle holds a mask to his face while heading to the stage, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a final dress rehearsal before "The Phantom of the Opera" reopens at the Majestic Theater, New York, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Make-up is applied to actor Ben Crawford, who plays The Phantom, before a final dress rehearsal for "The Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Director Seth Sklar-Heyn watches a run-through of Act One during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Meghan Picerno is seen backstage, dressed as her character Christine Daae, before a final dress rehearsal during preparations to reopen "The Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A pianist practices before a scene during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera" on the first full day of rehearsals at the Majestic Theater in New York, U.S., Oct. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Meghan Picerno, dressed as her character Christine Daae, looks on from the wings of the stage during a final dress rehearsal ahead of the reopening of "The Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors run through the first full day of rehearsals at the Majestic Theater during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera," New York, U.S., Oct. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Props are moved backstage between scenes during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors rehearse Act One during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Costumes are hung backstage for quick changes during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera," at the Majestic Theater in New York City, U.S., Oct. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Director Seth Sklar-Heyn reads notes to cast members during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera" at New Studio 42, New York, U.S., Oct. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors rehearse a scene on their first full day of rehearsals at the Majestic Theater during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera," New York, U.S., Oct. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Leading actor Meghan Picerno rehearses a scene during preparations to reopen "Phantom of the Opera" at New Studio 42 in New York, U.S., Oct. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

