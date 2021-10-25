A look behind the scenes of 'Phantom of the Opera' as it reopens

Associate Costume Designer Sam Fleming adjusts the bow tie of actor Ben Crawford during a fitting, both wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the closed lower lobby of the Majestic Theater in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Sept. 3, 2021.
Actor Jon Riddle holds a mask to his face while heading to the stage, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a final dress rehearsal before "The Phantom of the Opera" reopens at the Majestic Theater, New York, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021.
