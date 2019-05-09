Danube days to be held at Kadıköy park

Danube Days, the opening event of "Diversity for Union," will kick off in Kadıköy's Özgürlük Park today. The "Diversity for Union" program is a joint project of Istanbul Hungary Culture Center, Kalem Foundation and Turkey-European Foundation.

The three-day event will feature outdoor public exhibitions, movie screenings, concerts and stands.

The aim of "Diversity for Union: An Intercultural Dialogue among the waves of the Danube River" is to ensure the cultural exchange and the sharing common values with the Danube region and Turkey.

The event will also host culture and arts events, art and literary gatherings allowing people to exchange ideas through various talks and workshops.

There will be examples of arts and culture of Hungary, Austria, Roman and music from the Balkans as well as Turkey.

The project is being carried out as a part of the EU-Turkey Intercultural Dialogue Program, which is carried out by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and co-financed by the European Union and the Republic of Turkey.

The open-to-public event is also supported by Kadıköy City Council, Austria Culture Forum and Dimitrei Cantermir Roman Culture Center. The event ends on May 11.