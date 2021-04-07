Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone hits Indonesia

Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor.

A man cries over his relative who was found dead following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via Reuters)