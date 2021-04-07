Daily Sabah logo

Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone hits Indonesia

by REUTERS Apr 07, 2021 2:35 pm +03 +03:00

Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor.

A man cries over his relative who was found dead following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via Reuters)

Indonesian rescue agency personnel search for a body in an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 5, 2021.

(Basarnas/Handout via Reuters)

People stand near roads damaged by floods after heavy rainfall in Dili, East Timor, April 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk through the mud following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

Rescue personnel carry the dead following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

People sit near a damaged truck following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

Indonesia rescue agency search for a body in an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 5, 2021.

(Basarnas/Handout via Reuters)

A man wheels his bicycle through roads damaged by floods after heavy rains in Dili, East Timor, April 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman cries over her relative who was found dead after heavy rain brought flash floods in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

In this photo distributed by Antara Foto, a damaged truck is seen in an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 4, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

People clean their houses from mud following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

Workers carry a pole in an area affected by flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

Men sit on a damaged car following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

A pregnant woman is evacuated from an area affected by flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

An aerial view shows a damaged house following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

An aerial picture shows houses damaged by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra via Reuters)

